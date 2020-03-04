By Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and collectors,

All those interested in Jewish numismatics have been talking about it for weeks: on 17 March 2020, we will auction off the Samel Collection in Osnabrück.

It is a private collection of major importance, which was on display in 1993 and ’94 at the Munich State Coin Collection in collaboration with the Israel Museum Jerusalem. Numerous media reported on it, especially because the then-newly appointed ambassador of Israel, Avi Primos, came to the opening in Munich.

The catalogue was written by Prof. Dr. Johannes Nollé, who delivered with his comments a scholarly review reflecting the current state of research.

We have already exhibited the coins to a wide audience in the context of the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC). Visitors of Numismata Munich, too, will have the chance of viewing the entire material from Friday (6 March) to Sunday (8 March) at Hotel INNSIDE, Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 10.

Auction 334 will take place on:

Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 2.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Lots No. 2001 – 2599: The Samel Collection of Jewish Coins and Medals

Seize the opportunity to see this important collection!

Many regards from Osnabrueck,

Your Künker Team

Highlights from the Samel Collection

Lot number 2009

Judaea as glacis of Ptolemaic Empire.

Hemidrachm, 261/0 BCE, Jerusalem.

Very fine.

Estimate: 12.500 euros

Lot number 2070

Hasmonaean dynasty.

Antigonus Mattathias, 40-37 BCE.

Extremely rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 25.000 euros

Lot number 2271

Shekel, year 4 (= 69/70), Jerusalem.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 12.500 euros

Lot number 2285

Vespasian.

Aureus, 69/70, Rome.

Very rare in this quality. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 10.000 euros

Lot number 2334

For Domitian.

October 70, Caesarea Maritima.

Unique. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 30.000 euros

Lot number 2371

Restitution issue for Vespasian under Trajan.

Aureus, approx. 107, Rome.

Extremely rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 12.500 euros

Lot number 2375

Bar Kokhba revolt.

Sela, year 1 (= 132/3).

Very rare. Almost extremely fine

Estimate: 25.000 euros

Lot number 2523

Medal 1686 commemorating the Siege of Buda.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 2.000 euros

Viewing of our Spring Auction Sales 333-336

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Straße 4a

March 10-15, 2020 (by prior appointment)

MUNICH – NUMISMATA 2020

Hotel INNSiDE by Meliã München Parkstadt Schwabing,

Mies-van-der-Rohe-Straße 10, 80807 München

Except mixed lots.

Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm

OSNABRÜCK

Vienna House Remarque (former Steigenberger Remarque)

Natruper-Tor-Wall 1, 49076 Osnabrück

March 16-20, 2020

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

