Results of Künker Berlin Auction Sale #331

Highlights of Our Berlin Auction Sale #331

Lot number 143

Arenberg

Ludwig Engelbert, 1778-1801.

Ducat 1783, Cologne.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 40,000 euros.

Lot number 195

Brandenburg-Ansbach

Karl Wilhelm Friedrich, 1729-1757.

40 Ducats 1754.

Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 85,000 euros.

Lot number 235

Archbishopric Bremen

Georg, Herzog von Braunschweig, 1558-1566.

Double Taler 1562, Bremen.

Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 110,000 euros.

Lot number 283

City of Hamburg

Bankportugalöser in the weight of 10 Ducats 1689.

Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.

Lot number 322

Duchy of Jülich

Wilhelm III, 1393-1402.

Chaise d’or n.d., without mint-mark.

Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 50,000 euros.

Lot number 375

Duchy of Mecklenburg-Güstrow

Johann Albrecht II, 1611-1636.

Double Reichstaler 1616, Gnoien.

Estimate: 35,000 euros, Hammer price: 80,000 euros.

Lot number 484

Electorate of Saxony

Friedrich August II., 1733-1763.

2 Ducats 1740, Dresden.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 50,000 euros.

Lot number 512

Duchy of Saxony-Gotha

Ernst der Fromme, 1640-1675.

4 Ducats struck from the dies of the Reichstaler 1650, Gotha.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 70,000 euros.

Lot number 563

Kingdom of Westpahlia

Hieronymus Napoleon, 1807-1813.

40 Francs 1813, C (original strike).

Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.

Lot number 616

Holy Roman Empire

Maximilian I., 1490-1519.

Guldiner (“Wedding Guldiner”) n.d. (after 1511), Hall.

Estimate: 20,000 euros, Hammer price: 40,000 euros.

Lot number 650

Holy Roman Empire

“Friedrich von der Pfalz (the “”Winterking””), 1619-1621.”

10 Ducats 1620, Prague.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 220,000 euros.

Lot number 669

Holy Roman Empire

Leopold I., 1657-1705.

10 Ducats 1695 KV, Klausenburg, for Transilvania.

Estimate: 80,000 euros, Hammer price: 140,000 euros.

Lot number 783

France

Charles VII, 1422-1461.

Silver medal n.d. (1455).

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 95,000 euros.

Lot number 784

France

Louis XII, 1498-1514.

Ecu d’or au porc-épic (Piefort) n.d. (1507), Paris.

Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 80,000 euros.

Lot number 810

France

Consulat, 1799-1804.

5 Francs Essai struck in Gold AN XI (1803).

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 120,000 euros.

Lot number 811

France

Napoléon I, 1804-1814, 1815.

Gold medal 1807.

Estimate: 75,000 euros, Hammer price: 130,000 euros.

Lot number 833

England

James II, 1685-1688.

5 Guineas 1686 (2nd year), London.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 95,000 euros.

Lot number 960

Russian Empire

Katharina II., 1762-1796.

Gold medal in the weight of 35 Ducats 1774 (probably later strike from the 19th century).

Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.

Lot number 980

Sweden

Gustav Vasa, 1521-1560.

Daler 1534, Stockholm.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.

