Results of Künker Berlin Auction Sale #331

1,077 rarities were auctioned off in Künker’s Berlin-Auction Sale #331. The auction day started with the Professor Dr. Rudolf Wiechert collection of prussian gold coins, including numerous rarities in top conditions.
Over all our 15th Berlin-Auction Sale was estimated at 7.2 million euros. After the last lot was sold at eight o´clock in Berlin, the total hammer price reached the impressive amount of 10 million euros.
Highlights of Our Berlin Auction Sale #331
Lot number 143
Arenberg
Ludwig Engelbert, 1778-1801.
Ducat 1783, Cologne.
Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 40,000 euros.
Lot number 195
Brandenburg-Ansbach
Karl Wilhelm Friedrich, 1729-1757.
40 Ducats 1754.
Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 85,000 euros.
Lot number 235
Archbishopric Bremen
Georg, Herzog von Braunschweig, 1558-1566.
Double Taler 1562, Bremen.
Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 110,000 euros.
Lot number 283
City of Hamburg
Bankportugalöser in the weight of 10 Ducats 1689.
Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.
Lot number 322
Duchy of Jülich
Wilhelm III, 1393-1402.
Chaise d’or n.d., without mint-mark.
Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 50,000 euros.
Lot number 375
Duchy of Mecklenburg-Güstrow
Johann Albrecht II, 1611-1636.
Double Reichstaler 1616, Gnoien.
Estimate: 35,000 euros, Hammer price: 80,000 euros.
Lot number 484
Electorate of Saxony
Friedrich August II., 1733-1763.
2 Ducats 1740, Dresden.
Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 50,000 euros.
Lot number 512
Duchy of Saxony-Gotha
Ernst der Fromme, 1640-1675.
4 Ducats struck from the dies of the Reichstaler 1650, Gotha.
Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 70,000 euros.
Lot number 563
Kingdom of Westpahlia
Hieronymus Napoleon, 1807-1813.
40 Francs 1813, C (original strike).
Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.
Lot number 616
Holy Roman Empire
Maximilian I., 1490-1519.
Guldiner (“Wedding Guldiner”) n.d. (after 1511), Hall.
Estimate: 20,000 euros, Hammer price: 40,000 euros.
Lot number 650
Holy Roman Empire
“Friedrich von der Pfalz (the “”Winterking””), 1619-1621.”
10 Ducats 1620, Prague.
Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 220,000 euros.
Lot number 669
Holy Roman Empire
Leopold I., 1657-1705.
10 Ducats 1695 KV, Klausenburg, for Transilvania.
Estimate: 80,000 euros, Hammer price: 140,000 euros.
Lot number 783
France
Charles VII, 1422-1461.
Silver medal n.d. (1455).
Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 95,000 euros.
Lot number 784
France
Louis XII, 1498-1514.
Ecu d’or au porc-épic (Piefort) n.d. (1507), Paris.
Estimate: 60,000 euros, Hammer price: 80,000 euros.
Lot number 810
France
Consulat, 1799-1804.
5 Francs Essai struck in Gold AN XI (1803).
Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 120,000 euros.
Lot number 811
France
Napoléon I, 1804-1814, 1815.
Gold medal 1807.
Estimate: 75,000 euros, Hammer price: 130,000 euros.
Lot number 833
England
James II, 1685-1688.
5 Guineas 1686 (2nd year), London.
Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 95,000 euros.
Lot number 960
Russian Empire
Katharina II., 1762-1796.
Gold medal in the weight of 35 Ducats 1774 (probably later strike from the 19th century).
Estimate: 40,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.
Lot number 980
Sweden
Gustav Vasa, 1521-1560.
Daler 1534, Stockholm.
Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.
