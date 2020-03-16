At Legend Auctions, we are committed to keeping our customers informed about how coronavirus is impacting our industry, and the steps we are taking to minimize its impact on our operations.

We at LRCA have been monitoring the situation with coronavirus closely, and we understand and share your concerns about remaining healthy with so much uncertainty surrounding the virus. We want to assure you that we are constantly analyzing the changes in the situation, and are doing everything we can to ensure that we provide you with the best experience possible without disruption.

Regency Auction 37 is currently open for bidding, and is scheduled to close at a live auction in Philadelphia on March 26. This has not changed.

Based on guidelines and recommendations set forth by the CDC, we believe this auction will have a minimal risk to our customers and staff. For those of you who are planning on lot viewing at Le Meridien, bidding live during the auction, or attending the grading class being held by PCGS, we want to tell you about the steps we are taking to provide a sanitary and clean environment. LRCA will be providing disposable latex gloves and hand sanitizer stations for all customers during lot viewing. We will also be using disinfectant to clean the holders at the beginning and end of each day.

For anyone who is uncomfortable traveling right now, we completely understand. Our dedicated staff is available by email (at info@legendauctions.com) or by phone (732-935-1168) for anyone who would like additional information about any of the lots in our sale. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you would like a more in depth description of anything coming up in Regency 37, or to arrange phone or absentee bids for the sale.

We want to thank all of you for your continued support of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. Without our customers, we are nothing. We look forward to continuing to serve you now and in the future, in whatever way we can.

Respectfully Yours,

Laura Sperber

Founder, Legend Rare Coin Auctions

