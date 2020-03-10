<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On March 26, Legend Rare Coin Auctions will offer 429 lots of high-quality certified coins–included hundreds of CAC-approved pieces–at Regency Auction 37, which is held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show at the Le Meridien Hotel in Philadelphia.

CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan broke down eight of his favorite lots from the upcoming Regency sale and offers his insights and commentary on each piece in this Live Stream originally published on our YouTube channel.

Lots discussed in this video:



