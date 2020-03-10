On March 26, Legend Rare Coin Auctions will offer 429 lots of high-quality certified coins–included hundreds of CAC-approved pieces–at Regency Auction 37, which is held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show at the Le Meridien Hotel in Philadelphia.
CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan broke down eight of his favorite lots from the upcoming Regency sale and offers his insights and commentary on each piece in this Live Stream originally published on our YouTube channel.
Lots discussed in this video:
- Lot 36: 1872 3¢ PCGS MS66+ CAC
- Lot 151: 1797 1¢. Head of 1797. Stems. PCGS MS64 BN CAC
- Lot 167: 1943 1¢ Bronze. PCGS MS51 RB CAC
- Lot 194: 1875 5¢ PCGS PR67+
- Lot 225: 1936 5¢ PCGS MS67+ CAC
- Lot 286: 1954-S 25¢ PCGS MS67+ CAC
- Lot 332: 1953 50¢ PCGS PR68 CAM CAC
- Lot 427: 1950-S 50¢ Booker T. Washington. PCGS MS66 PL CAC