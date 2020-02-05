By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



This is one of the most spectacular Proof Ike dollar mint errors of all time. Not only is it a spectacular double struck, but it is also struck on a clad half dollar planchet.

There are two Proof Ike dollars known that were double struck on clad half dollar planchets. The other example known shows the top of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s head underneath the second strike. This PCGS Proof 66 mint error dramatically shows two full profiles on the obverse, while the reverse shows two moons and part of a second eagle.

This Proof mint error is the ultimate modern major mint error on the highest denomination and has survived 46 years in amazing quality and preservation. It has light original toning over flawless proof fields.

