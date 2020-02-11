By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

This is an incredible and unique 1842 Argentina 8 Escudos struck in silver. It is an obverse die trial with a uniface reverse. NGC authenticated and certified it AU-58. It is unlisted in Krause’s Standard Catalog of World Coins and is referenced to CJ-10.2. It is the obverse design for Krause KM 14 (the 8 Escudos struck in gold).

It is fascinating that this unique obverse silver die trial exists for the already excessively rare gold 8 Escudos. It features the portrait of Juan Manuel de Rosas. There are only five known gold 8 Escudos on this one-year type in private hands. In 2012, Heritage Auctions sold an NGC XF 40 for $51,750 USD.

The gold 8 Escudos is not priced in Krause and this silver 8 Escudos is not listed. This silver 8 Escudos is literally as struck with no adverse marks or handling wear. It is fully struck with grey and blue hues and original luster.

This unique silver 8 Escudos obverse die trial struck in 1842 at the La Rioja Mint is one of the most spectacular coins from Latin America.

