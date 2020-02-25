By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



Patterns in the Standard Silver series, inscribed on each coin STANDARD SILVER, were produced in the dime, quarter dollar and half dollar denominations. The dies were engraved by William Barber with one common reverse die. They were struck in silver, copper, aluminum and brass. This discovery coin was struck without Barber’s initial on the ribbon. It was assigned Judd number 742b and was previously unknown to the numismatic community.

Below is a comparison with J-742a (pictured on the left) that has the B on the ribbon:

* * *

World’s Greatest Mint Errors

The book World’s Greatest Mint Errors is an enjoyable numismatic resource packed full of some of the rarest, most dramatic and extraordinary errors and die trials ever assembled in one publication. It combines stunning imagery with the most accurate information available to provide anyone interested in mint errors with the latest data on mint error coins from the United States and around the world. Hundreds of spectacular errors are pictured. Each error coin photo is presented in full color and enlarged to enhance the smallest details.

Some of the error coins featured in this book have never been seen by the public before, and each is described in great detail as to the type of error, the assigned grade, rarity, and estimated value. The release of World’s Greatest Mint Errors has only helped to further interest in the field in non-collectors and advanced collectors alike. This book is a must-have for every numismatic library.



