Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is proud to partner with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF) for a certification label that honors the organization’s mission to keep America’s eagles flying strong and free. The NGC American Eagle Foundation Special Label conveys the importance of protecting our national emblem, while complementing a wide variety of US coins.

Established in 1985, the American Eagle Foundation is committed to conservation and educational outreach with the goal of inspiring the national community to guard and protect our country’s eagles. Today, the AEF has grown to be internationally recognized for its eagle repopulation and rehabilitation efforts.

Specifically, the AEF engages in non-releasable bird care, bald eagle advocacy and creating and managing a Bald Eagle Grant program that is designed to help American eagles overcome challenges in the wild.

The AEF was originally funded by coin containers held by volunteers at store entrances in Nashville, Tennessee.

Now, in a happy twist of fate, the organization’s logo graces NGC-certified coins.

Imagery of the bald eagle distinguishes many US coins, ranging from a perched eagle on the Washington quarter to the heraldic eagle on the American Silver Eagle to a family of eagles on the American Gold Eagle. Variations in the design of the bald eagle underscore the bird’s commanding presence as a symbol of strength as well as consistency.

“A big part of our job at the American Eagle Foundation is bringing awareness to the challenges facing eagles in the wild,” said Jessica A. Hall, AEF Executive Director. “Being featured on an NGC certification label is an exciting opportunity to engage with coin collectors.”

“By nature, collectors care about preservation and protection,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “NGC is proud to support the noble work of the American Eagle Foundation with this special NGC label.”

The NGC American Eagle Foundation Special Label is available from select retailers, with royalties paid to the AEF for each label used.

