NGC Announces All-Star Lineup for 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins

On April 4, the wait is over for the highly anticipated United States Mint Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins. Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is ready with an all-star lineup of special labels and holders to create an unrivaled presentation of the coin, the sport and the people behind both.

The US Mint 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin program combines two great American pastimes — basketball and coin collecting — loved across ages and demographics, from kids shooting hoops and filling boards with State Quarters to professional players and advanced collectors.

The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins will be dome-shaped, like the immensely popular 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame Coins and the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Coins. In just a few weeks, the US Mint sold out of its maximum mintage of 400,000 baseball silver dollars and 50,000 baseball gold five dollars.

The basketball coins include a clad half dollar, a silver dollar, and a gold five dollars, struck in Uncirculated and Proof finishes. The silver dollar and gold five dollars will have the same mintage limits as the sold-out baseball coins, and the clad half dollar will have a maximum mintage of 750,000 coins. Adding to the excitement, a portion of the basketball half dollars and silver dollars (to be released at a later date) will be colorized — a first for the US Mint.

For months, NGC has worked to create the most attractive, interesting and innovative certification options for these must-have coins. First up, the vibrant NGC Basketball Hall of Fame Special Label creates a distinctive display for the 2020 basketball coins, and it is available for free to all submitters.

The law that authorized the US Mint to strike the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins required that their reverse design feature a basketball. The US Mint chose American numismatic artist Donna Weaver to execute this design. Her elegant depiction of a ball passing through the net was immediately praised for capturing the essence of the game.

Donna Weaver has agreed to exclusively autograph certification labels for NGC. Weaver’s signature on a specially designed NGC certification label paired with her “DW” initials on the coin is an impressive combination with a tangible link to the creation of the basketball coins.

NGC is also giving fans a personal connection to basketball history. James P. Naismith, the last surviving grandson and namesake of the inventor of basketball, will honor his grandfather’s legacy by signing a heartwarming NGC certification label featuring Dr. James Naismith and James P. Naismith.

Also unique to NGC is an eye-catching Basketball Core that delivers a fun and distinctive display for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins. It features the bold orange color and photorealistic texture of a basketball on both the front and back.

To ensure the fastest availability to collectors and fans, basketball coins encapsulated with NGC’s Donna Weaver and James P. Naismith Authentic Hand-Signed Labels and the NGC Basketball Core will be available exclusively from select retailers immediately after the coins’ release.

Celebrate the US Mint 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins and honor a game that’s changed the lives of millions of people around the world with NGC’s all-star lineup of certification labels and holders. Learn more at NGCcoin.com/basketballcoins.

