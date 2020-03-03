NGC Announces Most Prizes Ever for 2020 NGC Registry Awards

In 2020, the NGC Registry will award more than $25,000 in prizes — a 25% increase over last year! Ensure your set is at its best by 10 a.m. EST on December 4, 2020

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) has announced that it will give more than $25,000 in prizes in the 2020 NGC Registry Awards — a record amount for the world’s most popular coin collecting platform.

The NGC Registry is a free online platform where collectors register and display their certified coins and compete against other collectors around the world for recognition and prizes. This popular resource now boasts nearly 17,000 users, 150,000 registered sets and 1.2 million registered coins.

Winners of major NGC Registry awards will receive a personalized plaque, an icon of recognition next to their NGC Registry set and a $500 NGC grading credit. This year, major NGC Registry award winners will also receive an NGC-certified coin with a special label and pedigree worth approximately $100.

Winners will be announced January 8, 2021, at an event during the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show.

The NGC Registry awards are open to all NGC Registry participants. To participate in the NGC Registry, visit NGCcoin.com/Registry, register your certified coins and create a competitive set. It’s free and easy to join.

This year, winners will be selected in the following major award categories:

Overall Achievement Awards

Three US coin collectors and three world coin collectors will be awarded for Overall Achievement in NGC Registry set collecting. The Overall Achievement award is the NGC Registry’s highest honor, given to select collectors based on their total point score, coins, set presentation and activity.

Competitive Set Awards

Best Classic Set

5 US Sets, 1792-1964

5 World Sets, 1792-1964

Best Modern Set

5 US Sets, 1955-Date (including Jefferson Nickels and Roosevelt Dimes)

5 World Sets, 1955-Date

Best Presented Set

Sets with the best descriptive text and coin images

3 US Sets

3 World Sets

Best New Set

Sets created since January 1 of the current year

3 US Sets

3 World Sets

Custom Set Awards

Best US Custom Set

Best World Custom Set

Best Ancient Custom Set

Best Tokens and Medals Set

Most Creative Custom Set

Most Informative Custom Set

Important Notes:

The deadline to update your NGC Registry sets before they are considered for awards is 10 a.m. EST on December 4 , 2020 .

on , . Private sets will not be considered for any award type. If an owner of a private set wishes to compete for awards and have the rank of their set displayed, they must change their set from private to public by July 1, 2020.

In addition to the major awards, the NGC Registry honors the #1 set in each category with an icon of recognition next to the set. Winners will also have an option to print a certificate of achievement through their My Account page. If they would prefer to receive a printed certificate by mail, they can request them in My Account after the winners are announced in January.

To join the free NGC Registry or update your NGC Registry sets, visit NGCcoin.com/Registry.

Winners will be announced on January 8, 2021.

