NGC Celebrates First 2020-W Nickel

The United States Mint has announced that a special 2020-W Proof nickel is included with all purchases of the 2020 United States Mint Proof Set, on sale February 27, 2020. This is the first nickel to feature the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is celebrating this historic coin with an attribution of First “W” Mint Mark nickel, which is provided for no additional fee, along with the NGC West Point Gold Star Label. NGC’s popular First Releases and Early Releases designations and labels are also available, as well as the Thomas Jefferson Special Label.

The Jefferson nickel was first struck by the US Mint in 1938 when it replaced the Buffalo nickel. From 1938 until 2005, the coin featured Founding Father Thomas Jefferson in profile. After a significant redesign in 2006, Jefferson now faces forward, while the coin’s reverse is still the original depiction of Jefferson’s neoclassical home, Monticello.

Over the years, the Jefferson nickel has been produced at the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints — indeed, the first time the “P” mintmark for Philadelphia appeared on a US coin was the Jefferson nickel — but never at the West Point Mint.

The 2020-W Proof nickel is exclusively available with the 2020 US Mint Proof Set, which features Proof versions of the 10 coins struck this year for circulation: a cent, nickel, dime, five America the Beautiful quarters, a half dollar and dollar, all with the “S” mintmark. With sculpted, frosted foregrounds struck in sharp relief against reflective, mirror-like backgrounds, US Mint Proof coins have a distinctive cameo effect.

Later in the year, with the Silver Proof and Uncirculated coin sets, two additional Jefferson nickels bearing the “W” mint mark will be released — one a Reverse Proof and the other with an Uncirculated finish. The three premium 2020-W nickels will not be offered for individual sale.

