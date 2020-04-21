NGC Gives Submitters Access to High-Resolution Raw Coin Images

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) has made it easier for its customers to access and download any high-resolution images that were taken of their coins, tokens and medals prior to their encapsulation.

In 2018, NGC introduced a new raw coin imaging service, NGC Photo Vision®, which includes high-resolution JPG images of the obverse and the reverse of a coin as well as a side-by-side high-resolution JPG with the NGC logo and NGC submission number. The highly regarded service costs only $8 per coin.

With the latest update, submitters can now download the high-resolution JPG images of the obverse and reverse from the Submission Tracking page on NGCcoin.com. These images, along with the side-by-side high-resolution JPG image, will continue to be sent to the email address provided by the submitter.

NGC also takes high-resolution raw images of many coins, tokens and medals for its own research and educational purposes. Many images of genuine coins, tokens and medals from NGC’s comprehensive image catalog will also be made available for submitters to download from the Submission Tracking tool for free.

NGC’s high-resolution raw images are perfect for use in the NGC Registry, on the NGC Chat Boards and in online marketing listings. To ensure that your coins receive high-resolution raw imaging, submit them for the NGC Photo Vision service.

