Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®), Numismatic Conservation Services™ (NCS®), and Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) have appointed CGB Numismatics Paris, a leading coin and banknote firm in France, as an official submission center in Europe.

Founded in 1988, CGB is an international numismatics firm that operates a large online store and conducts important auctions throughout the year, including eight prestigious live auctions and weekly online auctions. CGB also publishes its own gazette focusing on the hobby, Le Bulletin Numismatique, as well as books and price guides on a variety of numismatic subjects.

Its website, cgb.fr, is available in seven languages and features constant updates of new coins and banknotes for sale. In 2019, CGB sold a collectible every five minutes.

As coins and banknotes are increasingly sold online and around the world, it has become even more important for companies to offer their customers accuracy, transparency and peace of mind. By working more closely with NGC, NCS and PMG — three companies renowned globally for their expertise and impartiality — CGB will offer its customers significantly greater confidence and security.

NGC was established in 1987 to provide expert, unbiased assessments of the authenticity and grade of coins, tokens and medals. It has since certified more than 45 million collectibles.

In 2005, PMG was established to provide similar services for paper money and has now certified nearly five million banknotes. NCS, a professional coin conservation service, has conserved more than one million coins since it was founded in 2001.

After grading, NGC and PMG encapsulate collectibles in proprietary holders that have been extensively tested to ensure their suitability to long-term preservation. All NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified notes are backed by the companies’ comprehensive guarantees of authenticity and grade, which provide recourse in the rare event that the companies mistakenly certify a counterfeit or over-grade a collectible.

The NGC and PMG Guarantees, along with the companies’ expertise, protective holders and extensive online research tools, provide collectors with significantly greater confidence. As a result, NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified notes sell for higher prices and are more easily bought and sold around the world.

“CGB shares many principles with NGC, NCS and PMG, including a commitment to expertise, transparency and integrity,” said CGB CEO Joël Cornu. “Our new collaboration will benefit the hobby by providing more collectors and dealers with the confidence, security and value that comes from NGC and PMG certification.”

Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of NGC, NCS and PMG, added: “CGB Numismatics Paris has an outstanding reputation for expertise and ethics. We are honored to work with them to better serve collectors and dealers throughout Europe.”

As an official submission center, CGB will accept submissions to NGC, NCS and PMG. It can also answer questions about the companies’ services and benefits.

Submissions may be made without appointment at CGB’s office and at the many numismatic shows in which it takes part. Customers also can mail their lots to CGB (FAO Marielle Leblanc), 36 rue Vivienne, 75002 Paris, France.

The only requirement is for submitters to provide a valid ID document. Payment will be made when the submitted coins, medals, tokens and banknotes are returned.

CGB’s office at 36 rue Vivienne in Paris is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday without a midday break. It can be contacted at +33 1 40 26 42 97 or contact@cgb.fr.

NGC, NCS and PMG are independent members within the Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®). Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA, the CCG companies also have offices in London, Munich, Hong Kong and Shanghai, as well as a global network of official submission centers, strategic partners and authorized dealers.

NGC and PMG regularly offer on-site grading events in Europe, which provide submitters with a significantly faster turnaround time for no additional fee. The next PMG on-site grading event in Europe will be held in early April, in conjunction with PaperMoneyFair Maastricht. The next NGC on-site grading event in Europe will be held in Munich in May. For a list of NGC and PMG events in Europe, visit NGCcoin.de/Events. Submissions to NGC, NCS and PMG are also shipped year-round (with insurance coverage) between the companies’ European offices and US headquarters.

For more information about NGC and NCS, visit NGCcoin.de, and for more information about PMG, visit PMGnotes.de.

