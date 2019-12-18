Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) will display selections from Toneddollars’ high-ranking NGC Registry sets of GSA Hoard Morgan dollars at the 2020 Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show in January. Each coin features vibrant, colorful toning, an attribute that is highly prized by collectors.

Jack Kelly, who goes by Toneddollars in the NGC Registry, submitted his extraordinary collection of toned GSA Hoard coins to NGC in October 2019 to be graded or re-graded. Most of the 100+ coins received a grade of NGC MS 65 or higher, and an amazing 48 coins earned NGC’s trademarked Star Designation (★) for exceptional eye appeal.

Once the coins were certified, they were added to the NGC Registry, the hobby’s most comprehensive online platform for organizing and displaying coin collections. The free and easy-to-use NGC Registry is located at NGCcoin.com/Registry.

GSA Hoard is the name given to a cache of several million silver dollars that were held in the vaults of the United States Treasury Department and later sold by the General Services Administration (GSA) from 1972 to 1980. The majority of these coins were Morgan silver dollars from the Carson City Mint.

Uncirculated silver dollars from the hoard were sold by the GSA in hard plastic holders (called “hard packs” by collectors). Circulated coins were sold in flexible plastic holders (called “soft packs” by collectors). NGC grades both GSA hard packs and soft packs, keeping the original holders intact and wrapping a distinctive blue band with the coin’s description and grade around the holder (for the hard packs) or encapsulating the label in a flexible holder (for the soft packs).

Coins that are still encapsulated in the original GSA holders are extremely popular among collectors. Toneddollars’ NGC-certified GSA Hoard coins are all in their original GSA holders, plus they have unique and lovely toning.

Attractively toned coins have become highly sought after by many collectors, especially in recent years. Rainbow toning and crescent-shaped toning, which adorn a number of these coins, are especially desirable.

In addition to being rainbow-dappled, several of the coins in this collection earned the PL (Prooflike) or DPL (Deep Prooflike) designations, indicating that they have a high degree of reflectivity.

“I cannot wait to share these gorgeous coins with other collectors at the FUN Show,” said Jack Kelly. “Their vibrant colors and mirror-like finishes are a real treat to behold in person. NGC’s certification is perfect because the original GSA Holder is kept intact, while clearly indicating each coin’s type and grade.”

“These are some of the most beautifully toned coins in GSA holders that I have seen in more than 30 years as a professional grader,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “We are excited to display them at the FUN Show and in the NGC Registry.”

The chance to see these coins is limited, as Mr. Kelly plans to sell them in late 2020.

The FUN Show is scheduled to take place January 9-12, 2020, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit funtopics.com.

The coins will be on display at NGC booth #104.

To learn more about the NGC Registry, visit NGCcoin.com/Registry.

