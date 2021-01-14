CoinWeek Podcast #147: Numismatics of the Trump Years

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.



Every Presidential administration has its own personality and influence on American policy. The Trump Administration did not fail to deliver in this regard.

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, editor Charles Morgan is joined by CoinWeek staff writer Chris Bulfinch to discuss the administration’s policies and enacted legislation as they pertain to numismatics.

Together, we discuss the new circulating commemorative coin programs that began in the past four years, discuss design changes to the American Silver Eagle, consider the impact of the ongoing coin shortage and what it might signal for the future of circulating coins, and revisit the decision to cancel or at least delay the issuing of the “Tubman” $20 Federal Reserve Note.

It’s an informed and informative 40-minute program that recaps the last four years and we hope you enjoy it.

* * *

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS. PCGS has set a high bar for securing your great coins and paper money collectibles by announcing that all PCGS coin and banknote holders henceforward will be fitted for free with new NFC Anti-counterfeiting technology.

The threat of buying deceptive counterfeits is real and with this new technology, you will have peace of mind whenever you buy a PCGS-graded coin or banknote.

To learn how to take advantage of these exclusive offers and discounts on your next grading submission, visit www.pcgs.com.

* * *

CoinWeek is the #1 website online for news and information about numismatics.

For four years running, the CoinWeek Podcast has been recognized by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) as the hobby’s Best Audio Program. CoinWeek has also won the NLG Award for the best Numismatic Website for six of the past seven years!

©2021 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the Gold Standard for independent online media concerning rare coin and currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek.

