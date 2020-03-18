By Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) ……



Orange County, California has clarified its emergency order and is now allowing businesses, including Collectors Universe, to resume operations. As a result, Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) will resume operations, effective immediately .

As evident by the multiple policy changes, the situation remains extremely fluid. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this ordeal. Ultimately, we are committed to both the health and safety of our employees and the delivery of our services to our loyal customers.

Sincerely,



Brett Charville

President, PCGS

