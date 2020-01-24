PCGS Coin Quest Continues in 2020

What is the PCGS Coin Quest?

The 2019-W PCGS Quarter Quest, which was a revolutionary competition for bounties and limited special labels on circulating 2019-W America the Beautiful quarters, was a huge success. PCGS is continuing this program with PCGS Coin Quest, a competition offering rewards for lucky collectors who complete the PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set.

All collectors who complete the PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set Registry by April 30, 2020 will be entered in a random drawing for $2,000 USD. Additionally, the collector with the highest graded set will receive $2,500.

Each year, freshly minted cents, nickels and dimes are released into circulation from the United States Mint through banks. We are challenging collectors to cherry pick the finest known examples before they face the harsh reality of circulation wear and damage.

Check your change and let the roll hunting begin, because the quest is on, again!

The limited time Early Find special label will be available for qualifying submissions of each of the three circulating coins from both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, making a total of six coins for the collection.

Submit your 2020 Circulating Coins for the Early Find program for $20 per coin plus shipping and handling.

You must be a PCGS Collectors Club member or PCGS Authorized Dealer to submit directly to PCGS. To join the PCGS Collectors Club, click here.

What is Early Find?

The Early Find special label defines the 45-day period that begins after the first example of each coin arrives at PCGS for authentication and grading. Early Find is exclusive to circulating coinage, designed to preserve and protect the newly minted coins before they are lost or damaged in circulation.

For example, if the first 2020-D cent is received by PCGS on Friday, January 31, 2020, the Early Find special label will be available for that coin postmarked and submitted to PCGS by Monday, March 16, 2020.

Submitters only pay only $20 per coin for authentication, grading, encapsulation and the special Early Find label.

What are the rewards?

$2,500 Reward for the Finest Set Assembled by April 30, 2020

$2,000 Reward for one of the Collectors that have completed the set by April 30, 2020

See the Set Registry composite here.

Terms & Conditions

Mandatory Eligibility Information

To be eligible for the Early Find special label, submission packages must be clearly marked in black ink on all sides of the shipping package with the term, “EF20”. Boxes and packages without being clearly delineated with “EF20” will not be eligible for special labels or rewards, no exceptions.

Each coin must be listed on the submission form with the correct PCGS Coin Spec number. This will ensure each coin receives the correct Early Find Designation.

Additionally, the submission form needs to be checked off “Other” in the Service Level Section and notate “EF20”. If not notated, these coins will default to our Modern Service Level of $16 and not qualify for Early Find special label or the Set Registry Competition Reward.

Not available in conjunction with any other submission, special or label (i.e. First Strike Flag, other PCGS Special Labels or PCGS Standard Blue).

$2,500 Reward for the finest completed PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set

Cut off for this reward is April 30, 2020 at 11:59.59 PM PST

The Collector who owns the highest-ranking PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set in the PCGS Set Registry completed with all six of the coins listed above will receive a $2,500 reward in the form of a check from PCGS.

Only PCGS Early Find designated and graded coins qualify for the PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set and must be in your possession.

PCGS will require verification of all six coins and grades in the winner’s possession before announcing the final winner. The prospective winner will receive free shipping to send their collection in for verification.

The reward is for registering the highest ranking 100% completed set with all six of the coins listed above with the Early Find Special Label in the PCGS Set Registry, not for the coins themselves. All coins submitted for verification will be returned to the submitter. Collections not entered into the Set Registry are not eligible to win.

The reward is available only to PCGS Collectors Club members and PCGS Authorized Dealers in good standing.

The PCGS Set Registry Program will identify the collection that is 100% complete with the highest rank. In the unlikely but possible event of a tie, the collectors will split the $2,500 reward.

The winner(s) will be contacted directly upon verification.

All Completed PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set participants will be entered to win $2,000

Cut off for this reward is April 30, 2020 at 11:59.59 PM PST

Collectors who complete the PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set with all six of the coins listed above by April 30, 2020 will be entered in a random drawing for a chance to win $2,000 in the form of a check from PCGS.

Only the PCGS Early Find designated coins qualify for the PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set.

PCGS will require a verification of all six coins and grades in the winner’s possession before announcing a final winner. The prospective winner will receive free shipping to send their collection in for verification.

Reward is for an individual randomly selected from participants that collected and registered all six qualifying coins listed above to create a completed PCGS Coin Quest 2020 Set in the PCGS Set Registry, not for the coins themselves. All coins submitted will be returned to the submitter.

The reward is available only to PCGS Collectors Club members and PCGS Authorized Dealers in good standing.

in good standing. The PCGS Set Registry Program will identify all completed sets based on the terms above at the cutoff date and select one winner at random from those who have qualified. If the chosen winner is unable to verify all six coins in the set, another winner will be selected at random. This will continue until a final winner is verified and announced.

The winner(s) will be contacted directly upon verification.

PCGS Early Find Pedigree

Eligibility will be determined with a shipped postmark date prior to the specified PCGS cutoff date.

Early Find special labels will be available for 45 days after the day the first example of each coin is certified and announced via updates at: www.pcgs.com/coinquest.

Shipped postmark dates past the 45-day Early Find cut off will not be eligible for the Early Find special label/pricing. Submissions must be postmarked in the 45 day Early Find cut off to qualify.

There is no submission limit for the 2020 Coin Quest Early Find special label, however the special label itself is only available for a limited time.

Eligibility will be determined with a shipped postmark date prior to the specified PCGS cutoff date for each coin. Cutoff dates will vary based on the submission date for the first example of each coin.

Pricing