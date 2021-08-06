PCGS Names Stephanie Sabin as Interim President

Professional Coin Grading Service Chief of Staff Stephanie Sabin Brings 15 Years of Experience at the Firm to the Role



Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) has named Stephanie Sabin as its interim president. This move comes as former PCGS President Brett Charville departs and places Sabin, serving as the company’s chief of staff and reporting to Charville, in the head leadership role until a permanent president is announced.

“We are absolutely thrilled to entrust the role of PCGS interim president to Stephanie,” says Collectors Universe CEO Nat Turner. https://coinweek.com/people-in-the-news/dealer-news/pcgs-president-brett-charville-stepping-down/“She has been with PCGS for more than 15 years and has expertly served in all of her roles, including her current position as chief of staff and senior director of international operations. She was also directly involved with launching the PCGS offices in Paris, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, which led to outstanding growth for our company over the past decade.”

“PCGS has an incredibly bright future, both here in the U.S. and internationally, and I am very excited to see how things develop over the next few years,” Turner continues. “We are looking to invest heavily into PCGS to support that future and we are deeply committed to the business.”

“I want to ensure the transition is seamless,” remarks PCGS Interim President Stephanie Sabin, who has in-depth experience at PCGS in roles that include finance, information technology, analytics, and logistics on both the domestic and international fronts. “We are already on an upward trajectory,” she adds. “I want to take this wonderful legacy that we have and continue it onward.”

Sabin, who hails from a family of numismatists and collectors, has worked in many leadership roles over the course of her career at PCGS. She began at the company in 2006 serving as a bulk dealer liaison. That role saw her handling everything from grading events in France to coordinating the import and export of bullion and valuable coins to and from the company, in addition to maintaining relationships with dealers around the world.

By 2013, her role was shifting increasingly to operations as PCGS expanded beyond the United States, with Sabin overseeing the opening of the PCGS China office in Shanghai while she continued fielding grading events overseas. Before long, she was managing operations of the Shanghai office and scouting new opportunities for the expansion of PCGS into other international markets.

In 2015, she became international operations manager leading innovations in PCGS client services and information technology systems. Rising to chief of staff and senior director of international operations in 2019 and 2020 respectively, Sabin manages day-to-day and long-term projects while piloting tactical and strategic operations alongside the PCGS president; this entails everything from company finances and investment opportunities to coordinating interoffice and external communications.

This dynamic role capitalizes on Sabin’s many strengths as a multidisciplinary leader capable of guiding operations for PCGS across its horizons.

“My primary goal is to collaborate closely with Nat and the rest of the Collectors Universe team during this period of rapid growth,” explains Sabin. “The team is very excited about PCGS in general and we are investing heavily in hiring and technology – it is an exciting time to be at the helm.”

“We want to invest in the growth of PCGS while listening to internal and external feedback so that we can do everything we need to for our customers.”

Sabin also says she puts great faith in what her PCGS colleagues relay to her.

“I trust our team of experts, both in the grading room and across our other departments and offices around the world. They are incredibly knowledgeable and passionate people.”

She goes on to say, “PCGS in its 35 years has accomplished so much, and it’s because of the people both here and abroad that are working together to help our customers and help all involved in numismatics. Numismatics is a way for people who are passionate about our hobby to come together – it’s wonderful for all of this to be possible.”

* * *

