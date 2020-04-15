By PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service) ……

Dear Valued Collectors and Customers,

Today we’re happy to announce that PCGS is re-opening the operations of our Orange County, California office.

For decades, as the only publicly traded (NASDAQ: CLCT) third party grading service, and the undisputed market leader in coin grading, PCGS’ slogan has been, “PCGS: The Standard for the Rare Coin Industry.” Being “The Standard” in third party grading means not only holding ourselves to the highest level in ethics, quality, and numismatics, but also extending that standard beyond our services to the safety and well-being of our employees, community, and customers.

Due to the liquidity we provide to numismatic trading markets worldwide, PCGS is essential and able to operate as needed during the current global pandemic. However, out of an abundance of caution for both our employees and customers, we took a measured and responsible approach and briefly closed our offices. During our temporary closure, we developed and implemented an ongoing safety plan that ensures the well-being of both employees and customers alike. It was only then, along with the commitment of our team, that we chose to reopen our doors.

Thank you for being a loyal customer during our temporary closure and beyond and thank you to the entire Collectors Universe and PCGS staff of nearly five hundred employees worldwide.

For additional details about our re-open including expected turnaround times, Quarter Quest, and First Strike deadlines please visit www.PCGS.com/Updates.

Best wishes to you and your loved ones,

Brett Charville

President, Professional Coin Grading Service