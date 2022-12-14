Collectors (PSA, PCGS, and Wata) is aware of a very small number of packages that have been reported as delivered to our headquarters in California that were not received nor ever present at our facility. We are working with the United States Postal Service (USPS) and Postal Inspector to identify and resolve these discrepancies and provide solutions for the customers that have been affected.

We would like to remind our customers who submit packages to PCGS or other Collectors companies to always use the safest practices in packaging and mailing items to us. This includes securely packing items for submission; not referencing “coins,” “high value,” or other related words on the outside of the shipping carton; and ensuring that all USPS deliveries are addressed to our post office box address: PCGS, PO Box 9458, Newport Beach, California, 92658.

If you wish to ship with FedEx Express please address those packages to: CU RECEIVING, 7000 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, California 92618. Those wishing to avoid shipping all together can submit at one of the many events we attend across the country. For a full list of PCGS shows and onsite services visit pcgs.com/shows.

If you have further questions about submitting items to PCGS or believe you may have been affected by these delivery issues, please do not hesitate to contact us by phone at 800-447-8848 or by email at [email protected].