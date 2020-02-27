Stack’s Bowers Announces New Location for Flagship New York Store

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is moving to a new, larger location at 470 Park Avenue in the spring of 2020. In the meantime, we will be at our temporary location:

Americas Tower

1177 Avenue of the Americas

5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Please contact us to schedule an appointment:

Toll Free: 800-566-2580

E-mail: NYC@StacksBowers.com

The building at 123 West 57th Street that was the historic location of Stack’s Bowers has been sold to real estate developers with future plans for the space. For 67 years, this location housed the operations of the Stack family and organization and has been a numismatic landmark in New York City. Collectors from all over the world would congregate at the office to visit and talk coins, whether they were buying, selling or participating in auctions.

Harvey Stack recalls in early 1953 when his father, Morton, and his Uncle Joseph moved the firm to its current location.

“I was in charge of seeing that all the packing was secure, placed on lift-back trucks and rode shot-gun to the new store. We transported show cases, safes, file cabinets, coin cases, rare coins, bags and rolls of our extensive inventory, our library and the numismatic documents that framed our walls. Our new location was surrounded by two classic hotels, the famous Steinway Hall, the world famous Carnegie Hall, the Russian Tea Room, and more.”

The next chapter in the Stack’s Bowers New York story is about to begin with a beautifully remodeled space in the heart of Manhattan, just a few blocks away at 57th and Park Avenue. Construction is currently underway, and a spring opening is planned. Announcements will be forthcoming as progress continues.

For more information contact Mark Schimel at mschimel@stacksbowers.com or at 800-566-2580.

