Bid by Percentage in the Stack's Bowers March 2020 Precious Metals Auction

Auction Ends Thursday Evening, March 12

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present their Precious Metals Auctions, a new auction platform for buying bullion with no buyer’s fees. The interest in bullion has seen a steady increase over the past several years, as interest in this historically stable investment category grows. Bullion is available in a wide range of formats across several precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present a valuable new resource for today’s bullion collector through these Precious Metals Auctions, expanding their already-extensive array of auction venues.

The bidding in the Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auction will be represented by a percentage of the “spot” metal prices, which will be fixed immediately before the auction begins and remain unchanged throughout the course of the auction, eliminating bidder’s market risk of precious metals price changes during the auction. Starting bids begin at as little as 90% of the metal “spot” price. Once a lot is hammered, the sale price will be listed in U.S. Dollars on all invoices and prices realized. The price you pay will be exactly the winning bid percentage of the fixed “spot” price set before the auction begins, multiplied by the number of precious metal ounces in a lot, plus shipping, handling and any applicable taxes.

The increments for the Precious Metals Auctions begin as low as .10%. If you enter an off increment bid, it will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment. Cut or Split bids are not accepted. See below for the complete set of increments.

The March Precious Metals Auction will cross the block on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm Pacific Time at Stacksbowers.com and is reserved for bidders with a minimum bid limit of $25,000. Please see the Terms and Conditions for more info about the special Stack’s Bowers Precious Metals Auctions. Given the nature of the material being offered, please note that payment is due immediately after the auction. If you have any questions regarding our Precious Metals Auctions or would like to discuss increasing your bid limit please contact us at 800-458-4646 or info@stacksbowers.com.

