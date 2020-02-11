Fresh-to-Market S-11c Variety a Major Wreath Cent Rarity

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The large cents struck by the United States Mint in 1793 are some of the most popular and romantic issues in American numismatics. We are delighted to present a truly stunning Flowing Hair, Wreath Reverse example graded MS-62 BN by PCGS in our March 2020 Baltimore Auction.

This piece is a magnificent and historic survivor of the Sheldon-11C dies, ranking as the fourth-finest example known. The reverse was featured in the seminal 1949 reference Early American Cents by William H. Sheldon and it was more recently used to illustrate the die marriage in Walter Breen’s posthumous large cent Encyclopedia (2000).

This appearance marks the fifth time we have handled this piece over the past four decades, beginning with our Auction ’81 sale in July 1981. Most significantly, we featured it in our March 1988 sale of the magnificent Herman Halpern Collection where it was cataloged as “probably second finest” known. It was last offered publicly in our sale of January 1989 and has been held privately since, making the present offering a significant opportunity for advanced early American copper specialists.

It is an ideal coin for both variety and type set purposes, with just three certified finer by PCGS in the Lettered Edge category.

The offered cent features intense satiny luster on both sides. It is distinctly and attractively toned in milk-chocolate hues with deeper swaths of chestnut and mahogany. The strike is faintly drawn toward six o’clock on the obverse and the upper reverse beads are replaced by an arcing crease from the planchet cutter. A natural flaw in the right obverse field offers a convenient pedigree marker for tracing this through future cabinets.

This MS-62 BN (PCGS) 1793 Wreath cent will be featured in our March 2020 Baltimore Auction, which is highlighted by the D. Brent Pogue Collection, Parts VI and VII, the ESM Collection of Half Cents, and further rarities from the E. Horatio Morgan Collection. To consign your collection alongside these treasures or secure a copy of this exciting catalog speak with a numismatic representative today at 800-566-2580 or email consign@Stacksbowers.com. Also, download our mobile app to view and participate in our auctions via your Android or Apple device.

