The D. Brent Pogue Collection of United States Paper Money is considered to be one of the finest ever assembled.

For nearly two decades Brent Pogue focused on finest known examples, Serial Number 1, and “Star/Replacement” notes, along with other extreme rarities. As with his coin collection, each note was purchased with an emphasis on rarity and condition.

Fr. 167a. 1863 $100 Legal Tender Note. PMG Gem Uncirculated 65EPQ (Finest Known)

Fr. 377. 1890 $100 Treasury Note. PMG Choice Uncirculated 63EPQ (Finest Known)

While there are numerous highlights, a few stand out. The 1863 $100 Legal Tender Note graded PMG 65EPQ is the sole Gem graded for the series. The iconic 1890 $100 Treasury “Baby Watermelon” note graded PMG 63EPQ is not only the finest known but is also the only note to be awarded an Uncirculated grade.

The collection features a small handful of National Bank Notes that includes some of the greatest known to collectors of this series. Featured are 1875 $50 and $100 First Charter notes from Lincoln, Illinois. These two pieces both bear serial number 1 and are among the finest for the type.

The D. Brent Pogue Collection of United States Paper Money will be held March 18-20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland in conjunction with our official auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo. More news will be posted as available on our website. Contact Stack’s Bowers’ Director of Currency Peter Treglia at petert@stacksbowers.com for more information.

* * *

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, The Guia Collection, The Thos. H. Law Collection, and The Robert O. Ebert Collection.

Topping off this amazing numismatic history is the inclusion of the world record for the highest price ever realized at auction for a rare coin, the 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar graded Specimen-66 (PCGS) that realized over $10 million, part of their sale of the famed Cardinal Collection. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, with offices in New York, Wolfeboro, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is an Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic conventions, including American Numismatic Association (ANA) events, the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC), the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos, and its April and August Hong Kong Auctions.

