Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be presenting their first United States currency auction event of the year in Baltimore, Maryland, March 18-20, 2020. Headlined by the D. Brent Pogue Collection of United States Paper Money, the U.S. Currency sessions will feature more than 600 live lots with estimates totaling in excess of $11 million!

The marvelous D. Brent Pogue Collection comprises approximately 230 notes encompassing large size type notes, small size type notes and National currency. Many of the notes are among the finest examples known for their type.

The collection was also assembled with an appreciation for serial number 1 notes and rare “Star” replacement notes.

Among the highlights of the collection is the finest-graded Fr.167a “Spread Eagle” 1863 $100 Legal Tender Note graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ by PMG. The note carries a pre-auction estimate of $400,000 – $600,000 USD. Also estimated at $400,000 – $600,000 is the finest-known Fr.377 “Watermelon” 1890 $100 Treasury Note graded Choice Uncirculated 63 EPQ by PMG.

Additionally, the auction will feature a fine collection of Confederate Treasury notes from the Q. David Bowers Collection. Among the highlights of the collection are pleasing examples of all “Big Six” types, including a T-1 1861 $1000 in PMG Choice Very Fine 35 Net, estimated at $25,000 – $35,000, and a T-2 1861 $500 PMG graded Very Fine 30 and estimated at $20,000 – $30,000.

In the National Currency section, a serial number 1 1882 $5 Brown Back from the Central National Bank of Columbia, South Carolina graded Extremely Fine 40 by PMG carries a pre-auction estimate of $50,000 – $100,000.

Small size currency specialists will be excited by a Fr.2408 1928 $1000 Gold Certificate graded Gem New 65 PPQ. That lot carries an estimate of $175,000 – $275,000.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Currency Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo will be held in Baltimore, Maryland March 18-20, 2020. For more information about the auction or to consign to a future event contact Director of Currency Peter Treglia at petert@stacksbowers.com or Currency Specialist Brad Ciociola at bciociola@stacksbowers.com.

