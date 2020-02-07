Note Originally Presented to Famed Collector Albert Grinnell

By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers ……



One of the fascinating notes we have encountered while cataloging the incredible D. Brent Pogue Collection of United States Paper Money is a Fr.223 1891 $1 “Martha Washington” Silver Certificate that was courtesy autographed by United States Treasurer Daniel Nash Morgan and presented by him to famed currency collector Albert A. Grinnell.

The note is graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ by PMG. Morgan’s signature appears above his engraved signature on the face of the note. However, the most fascinating part of this note is the inscription found on the back. Morgan went on to inscribe the back of the note Grinnell. The back inscription reads in part “Presented to Mr. Albert A. Grinnell Detroit, Michigan April 15, 1929.”

Morgan goes on to list his treasurer title and dates of service and appointment. This is one of the most fascinating courtesy autographs as it ties in to one of the most famed names in the history of United States currency collecting. If Grinnell’s massive currency collection were to be sold in today’s market it would easily be the most valuable currency collection of all-time.

Daniel Nash Morgan was born in Newtown, Connecticut on August 18, 1844. As a young man he operated a family owned store, later taking on a partner and operating as Morgan & Booth. In 1879 he became president of the City National Bank of Bridgeport, Connecticut. In 1893 President Grover Cleveland named him Treasurer of the United States, a position he held from June 1, 1893, to June 30, 1897, serving under both Cleveland and William McKinley. He is remembered as warmly welcoming many people who wanted souvenir autographs. After his tenure as treasurer, Morgan failed in a bid to become governor of Connecticut in 1898. He died on May 30, 1931, 12 days after being hit by an automobile.

The lot carries a pre-auction estimate of $2,000-$3,000. It will cross the block as part of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Currency Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo in Baltimore, Maryland, March 18-20, 2020. For more information about the auction contact Director of Currency Peter Treglia at petert@stacksbowers.com.

