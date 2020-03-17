Finest Known 1852 Liberty Seated Quarter in Stack's Bowers March 2020 Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The 1852 Liberty Seated quarter has a relatively low mintage of 177,060 coins, a steep departure from figures that were multiples greater throughout the 1840s and that went on to exceed one million coins regularly throughout the 1850s. This population was further diminished by melting in 1853 brought about by a favorable silver-to-gold ratio. Survivors are notably scarce today in any grade.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to present the sole finest survivor from this desirable issue in lot 3146 of our March 2020 Auction. Graded MS-68 * (NGC), it is also tied as the highest graded by NGC of any date in the Liberty Seated quarter series.

The exceptional condition is matched by desirable provenance to two of the most legendary cabinets dispersed in the 21st century: those of Eric P. Newman and Eugene H. Gardner. Most remarkably, Eugene Gardner owned two Gem 1852 quarters, including this 1852 Liberty Seated quarter and one graded MS-66 (PCGS) CAC. The present MS-68 * (NGC) is surely destined for another important collection. It ranks considerably finer than even the MS-65 (PCGS) Eliasberg-Pogue specimen sold in our April 2017 sale.

It is a spectacular and virtually perfect Superb Gem with brilliant centers framed by vibrant bronze and sapphire iridescence near the borders. Faint reflectivity complements the rich frosting that blankets the devices. It is truly gorgeous.

