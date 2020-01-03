Gem Red 1835 Classic Head Half Cent Offered in Stack's Bowers March 2020 Baltimore Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



Assistant Engraver John Reich’s Classic Head design type was introduced on the large cents of 1808 and debuted on the half cents of the following year. It was relatively short-lived on the larger denomination and lasted only through 1814, although it was employed on the half cent for nearly 30 years culminating with the Proof issues of 1836.

Featured in our March 2020 Baltimore Auction is an exceptional 1835 Classic Head half cent graded MS-65 RD by PCGS with approval by CAC. The surfaces are essentially as-struck, showing full Mint Red luster across each side and lacking any notable friction. Liberty’s portrait features remarkable definition to every element and the fields are smooth.

We first handled this piece over 15 years ago in our July 2004 sale of the Oliver Jung Collection. At that time, it was tied for the finest seen by PCGS in the Red category and it remarkably remains so today. In fact, our 2004 sale of the Jung Collection marks the last time a PCGS-certified MS-65 Red example has sold at auction.

This coin has since resided in the incredible ESM Collection, which is currently ranked as #3 among the all-time-finest PCGS Registry Sets in the Circulation Strike Half Cents with Major Varieties category. We expect tremendous excitement for this upcoming offering.

