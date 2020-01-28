Just One Certified Finer

1870 Two Cent Piece. Proof-66+ RD (PCGS). CAC.

This is an enchanting specimen, the surfaces awash in vivid rose-orange color with subtle olive undertones evident at isolated viewing angles. The design elements are fully struck and rise boldly above shimmering reflectivity in the fields. Expertly preserved and visually appealing, this coin would do justice to the finest Proof type or date set.

One of an estimated 1,000+ examples of this late date in the series struck in the Proof format. Gem Proof Two Cent pieces are scarce and very few examples of the date even come close to the magnificent nature of the present coin. It is tied with just two others at the present grade with only one graded finer in this category.

PCGS# 3644. NGC ID: 274Z.

http://www.pcgscoinfacts.com/Coin/Detail/3644

http://www.ngccoin.com/NGCCoinExplorer/CoinDetail.aspxUCID=274Z

PCGS Population: just 3; with a single Proof-67 RD finer in this category. CAC Population: 7; 0.

