Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March 2020 Baltimore Auctions have been relocated from the Baltimore Convention Center to a facility near their California home office. The auction schedule published in the catalogs and on the SBG website (StacksBowers.com) will be the same, with only the physical location of the event changing.

Lot viewing for the auction has taken place over the past several weeks in California and New York, and the firm is offering additional lot viewing opportunities, by appointment, at its California offices starting Tuesday, March 17.

“We have been closely monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 virus and the resulting cancellation of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo. After careful consideration, we have made the strategic decision to continue to hold our auction, but relocate it to California,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

He continued:

“Our auction features perhaps the best and most diverse selection of rare coins and paper money to be offered in the past decade and includes the D. Brent Pogue Collection Parts VI and VII, the E. Horatio Morgan Collection, the ESM Collection of Half Cents and many other landmark properties. The sale process began many months ago with exhibitions at major coin shows and more recently with robust viewings in California and New York. Customer interest in the auction is tremendous and we expect the sale to achieve strong results.”

For clients unable to attend the live auction in California, please call 800-458-4646 or email info@stacksbowers.com to request phone descriptions from the firm’s specialists, to place absentee bids, or to arrange bidding by telephone. Live bidding will be available through the company’s website at www.StacksBowers.com or through their iOS and Android apps using technology recognized as the best in its class by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).

