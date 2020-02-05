Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Auction at 2020 NYINC Realizes Nearly $5.8 Million

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the results of their recently completed Official Auction of the 2020 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC)—a sale comprising six different sessions spread out between live and online venues and containing over 3,800 lots of interesting ancient and world coins as well as paper money. These sales attracted spirited bidding and attentive participation, and achieved a sell through rate of nearly 90%. The total prices realized across all sessions was nearly $5.8 million (all prices include the standard buyer’s fee).

Outstanding coin highlights include a stunning 1692 5 Guineas of William & Mary from Great Britain graded NGC MS-62 that realized an astounding $312,000 USD in lot 20418. In lot 20413 another representation from that denomination (an issue of James II from 1688) in NGC AU-58 sold for $90,000. An immensely rare (and likely unique) off-metal gold striking of a Venetian Ducatone of 20 Zecchini in lot 21150 reached $120,000, and a fabled Double Rose Noble from Gelderland in lot 21199—seemingly lost to time and forgotten by the numismatic community—brought $108,000.

Ancient coins were led by lot 20122, a rare gold aureus of Carus graded Mint State by NGC, that achieved a price of $31,200.

Latin American issues continued to sell well, with a Chilean 8 Reales from 1758 (NGC AU-58) in lot 20210 bringing $50,400.

The NGC MS-68 graded 1978 10000 Afghanis in lot 20140 proved the strength of the modern world coin market as it realized $18,000. Similarly, lot 20348, the incredibly rare 1850 Wiener architectural medal in gold graded SPECIMEN-63 by PCGS sold for $12,000 exhibited the strength of the exonumia market.

At the 2020 NYINC auction, Stack’s Bowers Galleries once again proved their capability for presenting entire specialized collections. Cabinets such as the Kyle Ponterio Collection of Countermarked issues, the Fenton Collection of New Zealand issues, and the John Kraljevich Collection of Contemporary Circulating Forgeries received the time, attention and marketing that ensured they earned impressive returns.

The standout highlight of the World paper money session was the Bahamas 50 Dollar Triple Signature note found in lot 30034. This unlisted 1965 note was offered in a PMG About Uncirculated 55 EPQ and brought $32,400. In lot 30035, Pick 25a, a 1965 100 Dollar note in a PMG Gem 65 EPQ brought $14,400. The entire Bahamas section of the catalog performed well.

Notes from Canada continued to bring impressive results especially for the 5 Dollar denomination. Lot 30135, an outstanding Bank of Ottawa 5 Dollar note in a PMG Very Fine 25 EPQ brought $30,000, the high estimate. Lot 30142, a Union Bank of Newfoundland 1889 5 Dollar note, realized $19,200. A Bank of British North America 5 Dollar note from 1884 in lot 30117 brought a milestone price of $14,400.

Among Colombian paper money, a very rare 1 Peso, P-s195 graded PMG Very Fine 30, in lot 30174 realized $20,400. A scarce and impressive 10 Pesos from the Banco de Panama in lot 30178 brought $21,600.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will present their next live public auction—the highly anticipated 10th anniversary Hong Kong Auction—in March, while an impressive Collectors Choice Online (CCO) sale will precede it in February.