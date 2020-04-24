Stack's Bowers Galleries Relocates Their June 2020 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 2020 Auction has been relocated from the Baltimore Convention Center to their Santa Ana, California home office. Lot viewing for the auction will be held by appointment at the California office starting June 8.

“As the world closely monitors the impact of the Covid-19 virus and the resulting cancellation of numerous public events, we have made the strategic decision to host our June auction in our home offices in the same manner as we recently conducted our record setting March event,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

He continued:

“Our superb online bidding software will once again carry the load, as is the norm in today’s auction world. Numismatic sales have remained strong and our March sale exceeded presale estimates, which were determined well before recent economic difficulties. With over $38 million in numismatic items sold in our March auctions, many at new world record prices, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has demonstrated a superior ability to connect bidders with desirable coins and achieve tremendous prices realized for our consignors, even in the face of unanticipated global uncertainty.”

Showcased in June will be the Q. David Bowers Collection of Vermont Coppers, a highly significant offering, remarkable both for the exceptional quality of individual pieces and the presence of numerous rare varieties. Also featured will be a stunning collection of gold coins from The Francesca Collection, a cabinet that is coming to market after being in private hands for nearly 50 years. In addition, we will have a beautiful selection of silver coinage from The Dazzling Rarities Collection that will delight collectors in many series.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is still accepting consignments for the June 2020 Auction and generous cash advances are available. For more information please inquire by phone (800-458-4646) or by email at consign@stacksbowers.com.

For clients unable to attend the live auction in California, please call 800-458-4646 or email info@stacksbowers.com to request phone descriptions from the firm’s specialists, to place absentee bids, or to arrange bidding by telephone. Live bidding will be available through the company’s website at www.StacksBowers.com or through their iOS and Android apps using technology recognized as the best in its class by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG).

