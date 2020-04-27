No Reserve Live Auction May 13, 2020 at 10:00 am PT

With most of the world still paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and coin shows becoming a distant—albeit fond—memory for many, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has decided upon an exciting change of pace.

While our next regularly scheduled series of Collectors Choice Online auctions is still set to be held in June, we’ve added an additional installment in May in order to help collectors pursue the numismatic hunt all while maintaining a social distance. Closing May 13, this sale is smaller in size than is customary, featuring just over 300 lots.

However, what it may lack in size is easily outweighed by its exceptional quality, offering a significant number of stunning Ancient and World coins—further augmented by the fact that all of these lots are being sold completely UNRESERVED!

It is our sincere hope that this additional auction will help pass the time more easily and serve as a much needed and welcome distraction until the coin community can meet again. Now more than ever, stay safe and happy collecting!

Featured highlights include:

Lot 70029

SASSANIAN EMPIRE. Shahpur I,

A.D. 240-272. AV Dinar (7.3 gms),

Mint I (“Ctesiphon”), ca. A.D. 260-272.

ANACS MS-64.

Lot 70053

ANTONINUS PIUS,

A.D. 138-161. AV Aureus (7.22 gms),

Rome Mint, A.D. 155-156.

NGC AU, Strike: 5/5 Surface: 5/5.

Lot 70054

DIVA FAUSTINA SENIOR

(WIFE OF ANTONINUS PIUS, DIED A.D. 140/1).

AV Aureus (6.77 gms), Rome Mint,

Struck under Antoninus Pius, circa A.D. 146-161.

NGC AU, Strike: 5/5 Surface: 4/5.

Lot 70065

ARGENTINA. Rio de la Plata.

8 Reales, 1815-PTS F. Potosi Mint.

PCGS MS-63 Gold Shield.

Lot 70076

BAHAMAS. 2500 Dollars, 1987.

London Mint.

PCGS PROOF-69

Deep Cameo Gold Shield.

Lot 70090

CHINA. Yunnan. Tael, ND (1943-44).

PCGS AU-58 Gold Shield.

Lot 70107

FRANCE. Salut d’Or, ND (1422-50).

Saint-Lo Mint. Henri VI.

NGC MS-64+.

Lot 70127

FRANCE. 5 Francs, 1852-A. Paris Mint.

Napoleon III (as Louis-Napoleon).

NGC PROOF-62.

Lot 70162

GERMANY. Saxony. Taler Klippe, 1693.

Dresden Mint. Johann Georg IV.

NGC MS-62.

Lot 70304

SPAIN. Excelente, ND (1474-1504).

Valencia Mint. Ferdinand & Isabel.

NGC MS-63.

* * *

