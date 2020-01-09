1908-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS).

This example, offered as Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Direct Coin of the Week, is a scarce and desirable Mint State preservation for this key date 20th-century double eagle gold issue. Vividly patinated in medium-gold coloration, both sides also sport full mint luster in a softly frosted texture. Well produced with sharply rendered design elements, this handsome BU example is sure to catch the eye of advanced gold enthusiasts.

The 1908-S is one of very few Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle that is encountered more often circulated than Uncirculated.

Given that only 22,000 pieces were produced — one of the lowest mintages for circulation strikes of this type — survivors are certainly elusive at all levels of preservation. Q. David Bowers provides an estimate of 400 to 600 coins in all Mint State grades in his 2004 Guide Book of Double Eagles, published by Whitman.

This is a limited total by the standards of the Saint-Gaudens double eagle series, confirming the significance of this offering.

PCGS# 9149. NGC ID: 26FA.

http://www.pcgscoinfacts.com/Coin/Detail/9149

http://www.ngccoin.com/NGCCoinExplorer/CoinDetail.aspxUCID=26FA

* * *

To view our upcoming auction schedule and future offerings, please visit StacksBowers.com where you may register and participate in this and other forthcoming sales.

We are always seeking coins, medals, and pieces of paper money for our future sales, and are currently accepting submissions for our next Collectors Choice Online auction will be in February 2020. Following that, our next showcase auction will be our Official Auction of the Hong Kong Show in March 2020—a monumental event that will mark our 10th anniversary of auctions in Asia! If you would like to learn more about consigning, whether a singular item or an entire collection, please contact one of our consignment directors today at 800-458-4646 or by email at consign@stacksbowers.com and we will assist you in achieving the best possible return on your material.