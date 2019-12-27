Ultra-Rare Palestine Note to be Offered in Stack’s Bowers NYINC Auction

Palestine Note in NYINC 2020

Rare Palestine Note by Aris Maragoudakis – Director of World Currency Auctions, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present an extensive selection of banknotes in our January 2020 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) sale, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. One incredible note is found in lot 30368, a brilliant Palestine Note [ Pick 9a 10 Pound banknote ] featuring a key date of 1927.

The Palestine note is certified by PMG as Very Fine 25, free of any comments from PMG. Extremely close inspection reveals a nearly microscopic pinhole, and some edge wear typical for the grade. This is without question one of the finest examples of the type known in fully issued form, as many of the finer PMG examples have been canceled and are thus not in their original issued state.

The Palestine note features bright blue inks, and deep red and black impressions. It displays great overall detail and pleasing centering. A vignette of the Crusaders Tower at Ramleh is at left on the front with the Citadel of Jerusalem at center on the reverse side in the holder. The note will be an incredible addition to even the most advanced of general world paper collections. It will open at $52,500 USD.

