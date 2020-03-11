By Q. David Bowers – Co-founder, Stack’s Bowers ……



The D. Brent Pogue Collection will forever be known as an incredible assembly of the very finest early American coins from 1792 through the 1830s. The five sales already concluded featured this portion of the collection, almost to completion, with notable additions such as the fabulous collection of $3 gold coins.

Those apparent outliers were a foreshadowing of the pages to follow. What could not be foreseen was Brent’s unexpected passing at age 54 just a few months ago. He is deeply missed by his family, friends and all of us in numismatics.

Starting as a teenager and with the guidance of his father Mack, Brent with connoisseurship, knowledge, and persistence built the finest-ever collection of early American federal coinage of the early years. No other private or museum collection past or present has come even close to his achievement.

In 2001, Brent went into rare coins full time and turned his passion into a business. While adding to his own collection he attended many conventions and auctions to buy and sell. His first major transaction was the purchase of a type set of copper and silver coins from Stack’s in 2002. In 2003, he completed the acquisition of the Foxfire Collection, formed over a long period of years by Claude Davis, M.D. In 2005, he negotiated for and completed the purchase of the Great Lakes Collection of $3 gold, complete except, of course, for the 1870-S. This was the finest known such collection at the time, replete with many gems.

Though the earliest issues were always a focal point, D. Brent Pogue loved numismatics and enjoyed numerous other series, which he collected quietly for his own enjoyment. This sale presents these areas of interest and displays far more diversity than has come to be expected from this collection. It is an exciting opportunity for collectors who desire this important American provenance. This sale includes pieces worth from hundreds of dollars to millions–truly something for everyone! Still, the one guiding principle that will be evident in this presentation, as it was in prior Pogue offerings, is a commitment to quality.

The coins range widely from small selections of superb half cents, led by a Red and Brown 1796 With Pole in MS-66, to small cents including affordable classics such as a 1909-S V.D.B. cent graded MS-66 RB (PCGS). Even a modern 1960 Small Date cent graded MS-67 RD (PCGS) is included! These are the beginnings of a basic type set, and representatives of many denominations are included.

With United States quarters, the dynamic changes, as this was clearly one of Brent’s favorites. Following a small selection of Liberty Seated pieces comes one of the most fabulous collections of Barber coins ever seen, truly special for its extraordinary quality as well as its aesthetic appeal. The collection is visually stunning, loaded with magnificent rarities, and even includes the occasional duplicate; there are two examples of the 1901-S, one MS-66+ (PCGS) and one MS-67 (PCGS).

The offering of Standing Liberty quarters is extensive, though not quite complete, and includes coins in a wide range of value from a 1929-S in MS-66+ (PCGS) to the famous 1918/7-S overdate in MS-65 (PCGS). Washington quarters follow, with a collection that, like the Barber quarters, is visually impressive and of exceptional quality, with spectacular toning found throughout. All are graded by PCGS and with rare exceptions are ranked as MS-66 or MS-67.

For half dollars and dollars, partial type sets feature high-quality coins, examples of which run the gamut from a 1964-D Kennedy Half Dollar in MS-66+ (PCGS) to an 1804 Silver Dollar.

“An 1804 silver dollar?” one might ask with surprise. YES! The Pogue Collection included three examples of this most famous American coin. In this sale, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to once again offer the Garrett specimen of this American treasure! As famous as this coin is, it is but one of the highlights of this landmark sale.

Gold coins deliver even more important properties, with small selections of each denomination from gold dollars to double eagles. These begin with an 1849 Gold Dollar graded MS-67 (PCGS), and close with a 1927-S Saint Gaudens Double Eagle graded MS-67 (PCGS). In between there are quarter eagles (including an 1841 Little Princess graded Proof-64 Cameo), a $3 piece (an 1878 graded MS-67 by PCGS), a $4 piece (an 1879 Flowing Hair $4 Gold graded Proof-66 Cameo by PCGS), $5 coins (including a 1911-S in PCGS MS-66) and both the Wire Rim and Rolled Rim Indian eagles, each graded MS-67 by PCGS. With all this, the highlight is yet to be mentioned!

One of D. Brent Pogue’s most prized accomplishments was his complete set of 1854-S gold coins. Like the rest of this sale, even this group represents great diversity in value, ranging from the 1854-S $10 in AU-58 (PCGS), to one of the rarest coins in the entire American series, the finest known example of the legendary 1854-S Half Eagle! From the first Pogue sale to today, THIS is the coin many have been waiting to see, and it will not disappoint! It is stunningly attractive and graded AU-58+ by PCGS. It has not been offered publicly since the October 1982 sale of the United States Gold Coin Collection, formed by Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Just 268 examples were struck, and this is the very best of the tiny group that survive today.

Rounding out the sale are some important pattern coins, including famous types such as a Gem Shield Earring quarter graded Proof-65+ (PCGS), a Schoolgirl dollar graded Proof-65 (PCGS), a Washlady half dollar graded Proof-67 Cameo (PCGS), and an 1852 Ring dollar in gold graded Proof-65 by PCGS.

Now we present to you a final catalog detailing Brent’s unsurpassed numismatic achievements in United States federal coinage. He always enjoyed sharing his knowledge and the ongoing pursuit with other collectors. We hope you enjoy the following offering and gain even more appreciation of his passion for the hobby he loved so much.

—Q. David Bowers

Co-founder, Stack’s Bowers Galleries

