Important and Rare World Coins Headline Tauler and Fau Auctions

On February 5, 2020, the numismatic auction firm of Tauler and Fau held their Floor Auction 50 at the Gran Meliá Fénix Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Bidding on the Ancient, World and Spanish coins Tauler and Fau had on offer was especially strong over the internet.
Below are just a few of the highlights.
Ancient & World Coin Highlights from Auction 50
Lot 546: Gold 1842 Isabella II 80 Reales
This 80 reales gold coin, struck in Barcelona in 1842 during the reign of the controversial Spanish queen Isabella II (1833-1868), is one of only two known. Circulated but with good eye appeal and some original luster, it sold for 10,500 euros (about $11,647.27 USD at the time of publication).
Lot 234: Gold Aureus of Faustina the Elder (ca. 141-47 CE)
Lot 258: Gold Aureus of Tacitus (ca. 275-6 CE)
Lot 433: Silver 1759 Ferdinand VI New Kingdom of Granada 8 Reales
This coin was struck in the Spanish colonial New Kingdom of Granada of South America in 1759 during the last year of the reign of Spanish king Ferdinand VI (1746-1759). A very rare piece, this silver 8 reales is a good example of cabinet toning. It sold for 26,000 € (about $28,840.86 USD).
Lot 347: Silver 1547 Charles & Joanna 4 Reales
And finally, we have an impressive coin from the cabinet of King Charles and his mother Joanna. Minted in Saragossa in Aragon, Spain, this silver 4 reales served as a presentation piece and is based on the Castilian design. Few coins had been produced at the Saragossa mint in decades until 1547, when this specimen was manufactured. It sold for 32,000 euros (about $35,496.45 USD).
* * *
