<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Collecting Large Cents By Type is brought to you by EAC. For information about NGC’s current grading specials and services, as well as to look up certs, pricing information, and current populations of Awesome Gold Coins, visit www.eacs.org.

* * *

CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan breaks down the challenging and richly rewarding pursuit of collecting U.S. large cents by type. Which dates stand out as your best bets, how much should you expect to pay, and what exactly does “type” mean. We break down each type, discuss a few important sub-types that you need to know about, and offer a number of ways collect large cents without breaking your budget.

We break it down in the video.

Large Cents by Type:

Chain Cent

Wreath Cent

Liberty Cap Cent

Draped Bust Cent

Classic Head Cent

Matron Head Cent

Braided Hair Cent

* * *

Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker’s 100 Greatest Modern World Coins has gotten five-star reviews on Amazon and Lou Golino and David T. Alexander both gave the book their highest recommendations. To secure a copy before they sell out, go to our supply site at supplies.coinweek.com.