The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is now accepting applications for the 66th Annual Eric P. Newman Graduate Summer Seminar in Numismatics to be held at the ANS in New York City from June 8 through July 31, 2020. Click here for more information and the application form.

For over half a century, The American Numismatic Society, a scholarly organization and museum of coins, money, and economic history, has offered select graduate students and junior faculty the opportunity to work hands-on with its preeminent numismatic collections. With over three-quarters of a million objects, the collection is particularly strong in Greek, Roman, Islamic, Far Eastern, and US and Colonial coinages, as well as Medallic Art. Located in New York City’s SoHo district, the Society also houses the world’s most complete numismatic library.

The rigorous eight-week course, taught by ANS staff and guest lecturers introduces students to the methods, theories, and history of the discipline. In addition to the lecture program, students will select a numismatic research topic and, utilizing ANS resources, complete a paper while in residence. The American Numismatic Society Seminar is intended to provide students of History, Art History, Textual Studies, Archeology, and Digital Humanities, who have little or no numismatic background, with a working knowledge of a body of evidence that is often overlooked and poorly understood. Successful applicants are typically doctoral candidates or junior faculty in a related discipline, but masters candidates are admitted as well.

Applications are due no later than February 21, 2020.

A limited number of stipends of up to $4,000 are available to US citizens, and non-US citizens studying at US institutions under certain visas.

For application forms and further information, please visit the American Numismatic Society at numismatics.org/seminar or contact the Seminar Director, Dr. Peter van Alfen (vanalfen@numismatics.org; (212) 571-4470, x153).

* * *

The American Numismatic Society (ANS), organized in 1858 and incorporated in 1865 in New York State, operates as a research museum under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is recognized as a publicly supported organization under section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) as confirmed on November 1, 1970.