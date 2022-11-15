The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is accepting scholarship applications for its 2023 Summer Seminar, the hobby’s premier educational event. Recipients will have the opportunity to attend one of two weeklong sessions, to be held June 17-22 and June 24-29 on the Colorado College campus adjacent to ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. All members – both adults and young numismatists (YNs) – are eligible.

YNs can apply for financial aid through the ANA Young Numismatist Scholarship program, the Martin D. Weiss Memorial Scholarship, or the David Lisot Memorial YN Scholarship. Applicants must be full-time students, age 13-17.

Adults 18 and older can receive full or partial assistance through the Robert C. Lecce Advanced Scholarship Program. The Charles O. Browne Scholarship is available for applicants aged 15-25, attending the Session 2 “Advanced United States Coin Grading and Problem Coins” class.

Full scholarships for both YNs and adults include room and board for one week, tuition, and airfare, while partial scholarships for all applicants cover tuition only. Recipients will be selected based on need and merit.

Scholarship applications are available at money.org (select “Summer Seminar” from the “Events” dropdown menu) and must be postmarked no later than February 14, 2023. For additional information, contact the ANA Seminars Department at (719) 482-9848 or [email protected].

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.