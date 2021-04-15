In celebration of National Coin Week (NationalCoinWeek.org), April 18-24, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is offering free online eLearning Academy webinars that tie into the theme of this year’s event, “Money, Big & BOLD”. Sponsored by the nonprofit ANA, National Coin Week focuses on the historical, cultural, artistic and economic importance of money as well as the enjoyment of coin and paper money collecting.

The theme of the 98th annual event was inspired by the Morgan dollar, Peace dollar, and Eisenhower dollar, all of which have milestone anniversaries in 2021. The daily, one-hour courses begin at 5 p.m. MDT and include:

The Lafayette Dollar: Big, Bold & Forgotten

April 19 with instructor Rod Gillis

The Joys of Morgan Silver Dollars

April 20 with instructor George Bazarko

Big Challenges for a Big Dollar

April 21 with instructor Andy Oskam

The Money in Your Pocket: Before & After the Federal Reserve Act of 1913

April 22 with instructor Dr. Loren Gatch

Politics, Ego and Tragedy

April 23 with instructor Douglas Mudd

National Coin Week and the ANA

April 24 with instructor Andy Dickes

Registration for the online webinars, which are free and open to the public, can be made at info.money.org/ncw-webinars. The webinars are made possible by Greysheet, the Official ANA eLearning Academy Partner.

“The designs, denominations and metallic content of coins can tell us a great deal about civilizations, past, and present, such as famous and not-so-famous political and historical figures, important events and landmarks,” explained Andy Dickes, National Coin Week coordinator. “Every coin or piece of paper money in your pocket, wallet or purse has a story to tell.”

To learn more about National Coin Week, visit NationalCoinWeek.org.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its nearly 28,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.