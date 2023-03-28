The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is unveiling a new webinar series, NumismaTalks, which will be presented by a rotating array of top industry experts. Debuting April 13 under the umbrella of the ANA eLearning Academy, NumismaTalks consist of hour-long presentations, 12-1 pm MT (2-3 pm ET), on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. The courses are free to attend and are intended to appeal to a wide variety of collecting interests.

Like all ANA eLearning courses, NumismaTalks presentations will be recorded and made available for viewing on the ANA website (money.org/webinar-archive) and on the ANA YouTube channel.

NumismaTalks presentations for April include:

Rome’s First Silver Coin

Thursday, April 13 from 12-1 pm MT (2-3 pm ET)

Presented by David Vagi

The date and mint of Rome’s first silver coin have been debated by scholars for centuries. In this talk, David Vagi presents compelling evidence in favor of an early date for this important and historical coinage.

Presenter David Vagi is a specialist in ancient coins and director of NGC Ancients. He entered the field as a writer for Coin World and worked for Christie’s, Superior, and other auction firms before founding his own company in New York.

Coins of the Hasmonean Kings

Thursday, April 27 from 12-1 pm MT (2-3 pm ET)

Presented by David Hendin

This illustrated talk will feature the coins of the Hasmonean rulers. The Hasmonean Dynasty began in Judaea with the sons of Mattathias the Hasmonean revolting against Seleucid rule (167-160 BCE). One of his sons was Judah (nicknamed “the Maccabee”, or “the hammer”). The Hasmoneans struck an extensive series of bronze coins beginning with John Hyrcanus I beginning around 132 BCE and ending with Mattathias Antigonus, who lost his kingdom to Herod I in 27 BCE, three years after Herod was named king in Rome.

Presenter David Hendin is vice president and honorary curator of the American Numismatic Society (ANS). He is the author of Guide to Biblical Coins (6th Edition) and 16 other books, as well as hundreds of numismatic articles and papers in refereed journals.

NumismaTalks courses are set up through Zoom; those interested in attending can register at info.money.org/numismatalks. For questions regarding NumismaTalks – or to submit a proposal to present a program, contact ANA eLearning Program Coordinator Paula Knepper at [email protected] or (719) 482-9852.

* * *

