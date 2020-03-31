ANACS Suspends Coin Grading Operations

By ANACS ……



Effective immediately, due to the health emergency caused by the COVID19 virus and in compliance with the State of Colorado, ANACS has suspended its operations until it is safe and permitted to reopen.

Please refrain from submitting until further notice. Any current submissions will be held safely in our vault and remain in their current status until the office reopens.

Any inbound packages will be collected and secured at our facility, but it is not likely any will be opened or processed at this time.

Limited correspondence will be available with ANACS Customer Service but precise information about a specific submission or account is likely to be unavailable.

Check our Social Media pages for weekly updates.

We thank you for your patience during these unusually trying times. And look forward to getting back to business as usual.

Sincerely,

Paul A. DeFelice

ANACS

www.anacs.com

* * *

About ANACS

ANACS was created by the American Numismatic Association (ANA) in 1972 with a mission to correct an urgent problem facing the coin hobby. The company certified its first coin as genuine on June 15, 1972. In 1976, ANACS was moved to Colorado Springs where the ANA had its headquarters. Three years later, the company began grading coins using the technical grading standards that the ANA had established earlier with its book, The Official American Numismatic Association Grading Standards for United States Coins.

In 1983, Kenneth E. Bressett was appointed Director. Ken hired and trained a team of graders at ANACS, many of whom moved on to become some of the most famous names in coin collecting. Many are still professionally grading coins today; others are leading, national coin dealers, while still others are highly respected numismatic researchers and authors.

In 1989, the company discontinued issuing photo certificates and began encapsulating coins in tamper evident plastic holders. A year later, the ANA board of governors sold ANACS to Amos Press, publishers of Coin World. In December 2007, ANACS was acquired by Driving Force, LLC, of Colorado and on January 1, 2008 was relocated to Englewood, a Denver suburb.

