Venerable auction house Sotheby’s is pleased to announce that John Albanese of CAC (Certified Acceptance Corporation) has verified as meeting its strict grading criteria, the PCGS MS 65 grade of Stuart Weitzman’s 1933 Double Eagle, and has assigned it a green sticker to designate that the coin is strong for its grade.

The Weitzman 1933 Double Eagle is the only example of this historic coin, America’s last gold coin, which can be legally owned by an individual.

John Albanese said, “The Farouk-Fenton-Weitzman 1933 Double Eagle is a legendary and unique coin of great importance. It has a few obverse abrasions, typical of Saints in the 1930s, which are overwhelmed by amazing mint luster. The eye appeal of this great rarity is off the charts!”

CAC will, upon request by the successful purchaser of the 1933 Double Eagle, provide the green sticker without cost.

On June 8, 2021, the 1933 Double Eagle (which was last sold in 2002 for a world-record-shattering $7,590,020 USD) will be offered at auction by Sotheby’s at their New York headquarters. The Three Treasures collected by Stuart Weitzman also includes the famed shoe designer’s unique British Guiana One Cent Black on Magenta stamp (which was purchased at Sotheby’s in 2014 for the world-record price of $9,480,000) and the incomparable and unique plate block of four stamps of the famed inverted Jenny error.

