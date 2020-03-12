In addition to faring well in internet sales, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in a live auction in Los Angeles and in the official auction of the Long Beach Expo in California. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1806/5 Overdate Quarter in XF-40

On February 16, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved XF-40 grade 1806/5 overdate quarter for $3,272.62. On January 9, at the winter FUN convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-40 1806/5 quarter without a CAC sticker for $2,880.

2. 1793 ‘AMERI.’ Chain Cent in F-15

On Feb. 16, Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved Fine-15 grade 1793 ‘AMERI.’ Chain cent for $44,400. In January 2018, when market values for large cents were higher than they are now, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded VF-20 (higher than F-15) ‘AMERI.’ Chain cent without a CAC sticker for $38,400. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies (S-1).

3. 1795 ‘Plain Edge’ Large Cent in MS-62 BN

On Feb. 16, Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62BN certified 1795 ‘Plain Edge’ large cent for $18,000. On Aug. 15, 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-62BN 1795 ‘Plain Edge’ large cent for $8,400. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies (S-78) and received the same certification from PCGS. The CAC-approved coin brought more than twice as much.

4. 1851 Large Cent in MS-65 BN

On Feb. 16, Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65BN certified 1851 large cent for $1,920. In October 2019, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-65BN 1851 large cent without a CAC sticker for $960, exactly half as much.

5. 1808/7 Overdate Half Dollar in MS-64

On Feb. 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1808/7 overdate half dollar for $17,400. In August 2019, at an ANA convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1808/7 overdate half dollar without a CAC sticker for $11,880. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

6. 1884-S Morgan Dollar in MS-62

On Feb. 20, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-62 1884-S Morgan silver dollars in successive lots. The CAC-approved 1884-S realized $19,800 and the 1884-S without a CAC sticker brought $14,400.

7. 1888 $10 Gold Eagle in MS-63

On Feb. 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1888 $10 gold eagle for $12,000. In August 2019, at a summer ANA Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1888 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $6,600.

8. 1902-S Barber Quarter in MS-64

On Feb. 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1902-S Barber quarter for $1,299.38. In January 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1902-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,020.

9. 1906-D Barber Quarter in MS-66

On Feb. 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1906-D quarter for $4,503.38. On Jan. 9, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1906-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $2,760.

10. 1850 Half Dollar in AU-58

On Feb. 23, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1850 half dollar for $1,873.12. In January 2019, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1850 half without a CAC sticker for $1,080

