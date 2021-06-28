Certified Collectibles Group (CCG), one of the largest private employers in the Sarasota-Manatee area, is excited to announce its goal of employing 500 people at its headquarters in Sarasota’s Lakewood Ranch community by the end of summer. To hit this target, CCG is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new employees who start by September 30, 2021.*

All full-time CCG employees are eligible for health, dental, and vision insurance options, a 401(k) with a generous company match, paid time off benefits, annual discretionary bonuses, and more.

While living and working in Florida is wonderful for many reasons — sunshine and no state income tax to name two — employment with CCG also provides career advancement opportunities, extensive on-the-job training, overtime incentives, and convenient shift times.

The CCG companies include the world’s leading and largest providers of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles such as coins, paper money, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps, and more. Since 1987, CCG has certified more than 60 million collectibles and continues to grow at a rapid pace as a result of the incredible demand for its best-in-class services.

The collectibles markets are booming and show no signs of slowing down. Many coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, and sports cards have all recently sold for record prices — some for millions of dollars — making headlines and drawing more people to collectibles. Only a few companies in the world provide third-party certification services for collectibles, with CCG offering the most comprehensive services right in the beautiful Sarasota-Manatee area.

To accommodate its growing customer base, CCG operates two facilities in Lakewood Ranch, totaling 82,000 square feet, in addition to offices in London, Munich, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

As a large, multi-faceted, global company, CCG offers numerous opportunities for people of all experience levels and backgrounds, from expert collectibles graders to positions in shipping, receiving, customer service, human resources, marketing, and more. This is a chance to join a well-established company in an exciting, fast-growing industry.

To learn more and apply, visit CollectiblesGroup.com/Careers. To speak directly with someone at CCG, call 800-587-1897 or email Service@CollectiblesGroup.com.

“We are looking to immediately add at least 100 more people to our phenomenal team of employees,” says Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “They will join a dynamic, growing company with a significant presence in Sarasota and around the world.”

*Subject to terms and conditions. Ask for details.

