CCG Hires Top Videogame Expert to Lead New Videogame Grading Service

Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is excited to announce that Matt McClellan, one of the country’s top video game experts, has been hired to build and lead the CGC Video Games grading team. CGC Video Games is the latest division of Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), the world’s leading grading service for pop culture-related collectibles, including comic books, trading cards, magazines, and concert posters.

With McClellan on the controller as Senior Video Game Grading Finalizer, CGC Video Games will continue hiring, establish grading standards and begin developing a superior, state-of-the-art holder for video games, with a projected launch of early 2022.

Prior to joining CGC Video Games, McClellan operated an independent videogame store for nearly a decade, becoming an authority on videogame authenticity, condition, and rarity. His video game knowledge is broad and encompasses a vast range of videogame consoles, but McClellan is particularly well-regarded for his expertise in authenticating sealed original Xbox games and modern systems in general, as well as all Nintendo games.

When he established his business, McClellan also became a serious video game collector, championing the importance of the hobby and the significance of video games not only to his life but many others. A Super Nintendo with Zelda: Link to the Past was his first foray into gaming, and the release of the original Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved intensified his interest. Currently, he is eager to see what Halo Infinite has in store for the player base.

At CGC Video Games, McClellan looks forward to working with CCG’s highly experienced team to develop a grading service that provides high-quality authentication, grading, and encapsulation services that benefit the hobby. He sees a bright future for video game collecting, with CGC Video Games offering the confidence to collectors that will further grow and strengthen the market.

“Videogames have been part of my entire life, and I’m not the only one who recognizes the influence of video games on our personal identities and our culture, as shown by the growing interest in video game collecting,” comments McClellan. “CGC Video Games will bring a proven and trusted certification process along with high standards of expertise to the videogame collecting community, and I am proud to drive that delivery.”

“We are thrilled that Matt McClellan will help build and lead the CGC Video Games team,” says Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “CGC is the definitive leader in the certification of pop culture-related collectibles and adding video game grading will further solidify this position by bringing our proven processes and expertise to the world of video game collecting.”

Want to join McClellan on the CGC Video Games team? Apply at collectiblesgroup.com/careers. Positions are available for grading, receiving, verification, production, and more. Look for additional announcements in the coming months.

About Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG), and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps, estate items, and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and China. To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.

