The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is seeking to hire top videogame experts to lead a new division — CGC Video Games — that will be dedicated to expert and impartial video game certification.

CGC Video Games will be the latest division of CGC, the world’s leading certification service for comic books, trading cards, magazines, concert posters, and other pop culture collectibles.

Since 2000, CGC has certified more than eight million collectibles, including the copy of Action Comics #1 that sold for a record $3.25 million USD, and a Pokémon prototype card that realized a record $360,000. Every CGC-certified collectible is backed by a comprehensive guarantee, which provides added protection to both buyers and sellers.

The formation of CGC Video Games follows CCG’s highly successful launches of CGC Trading Cards and Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG) in the last year. Both services were quickly embraced by collectors who have offered high praise for their expertise, consistency, and crystal-clear protective holders, as well as their use of advanced authentication and grading technology, including AI.

CGC Video Games is expected to similarly revolutionize video game collecting when it begins providing expert, impartial and tech-enabled certification services that are backed by a comprehensive guarantee. Its formation presents an incredible opportunity for the world’s top video game experts to help build a new grading service backed by a company and leadership team that has a proven track record of success in collectibles certification.

In addition to CGC, CCG includes leading grading services for coins (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation), paper money (Paper Money Guaranty), sports cards (Certified Sports Guaranty), stamps (Authenticated Stamp Guaranty), and estate items (Collectibles Authentication Guaranty). Together, the CGC companies have certified more than 62 million collectibles with a combined fair market value approaching $50 billion.

The experts hired by CGC Video Games will combine their knowledge with CCG’s unparalleled experience, proven processes, deep resources, and commitment to excellence. Highly attractive offers will be made to qualified candidates.

The ideal CGC Video Games candidates will demonstrate:

Comprehensive knowledge of both vintage and modern video games across all major video game manufacturers

Expansive expertise as it relates to video game production and condition, including video game cartridges, boxes, and manuals

Outstanding ability to detect counterfeit and altered video games as well as the skill necessary to accurately and consistently grade games

Knowledge of variants within a particular video game series

The highest level of integrity

A strong desire to grow as well as train and lead other team members

A willingness to travel domestically and internationally as needed

CGC Video Games is expected to be based in sunny Sarasota, Florida, which has no local or state income tax.

Additional benefits include career advancement opportunities; health, dental and vision insurance; a 401(k) with company match; paid vacation, and more.

“As the definitive leader in the certification of pop culture-related collectibles, CGC is eager to serve the world of video games,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “I am ready to make compelling offers to video game experts who can help us build CGC Video Games into the market’s top choice for video game grading.”

To learn more about this opportunity and others at CCG, visit CollectiblesGroup.com/Careers. Ready to apply? Click here.

About Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

CCG is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG), and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps, estate items, and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and China. To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.

