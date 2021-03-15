In addition to faring well in internet sales, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Dallas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1856 ‘Slanted 5’ Indian Princess Gold Dollar in AU-55

On February 2, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1856 ‘Slanted 5’ Indian Princess One Dollar Gold piece for $360 USD. On Dec. 9, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 1856 ‘Slanted 5’ One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $288. On Nov. 3, 2019, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded AU-55 1856 ‘Slanted 5’ One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $270.00.

2. 1818 Quarter in XF-40

On Feb. 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved XF-40 grade 1818 quarter for $1,575. On Aug. 7, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded XF-40 1818 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,080.

3. 1914-S Buffalo Nickel in MS-66

On Feb. 19, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-66 grade 1914-S Buffalo nickel for $6,600. On Feb. 21, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1814-S Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $4,275.

4. 1862 Gold Quarter Eagle in AU-58

On Feb. 19, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1862 $2.5 gold coin for $3,360. On Nov. 22, Heritage auctioned an NGC-graded AU-58 1862 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,103.60. On Dec. 27, 2020, the firm of David Lawrence sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1862 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,700. The CAC-approved coin brought substantially more in February than past results for non-CAC PCGS and non-CAC NGC-graded AU-58 1862 $2.5 gold coins.

5. 1860-S Gold Eagle in AU-55

On Feb. 19, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-55 1860-S $10 gold coin for $26,400. A year earlier, at a Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1860-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $21,600.

6. 1854 Quarter in MS-64

On Feb. 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1854 quarter for $2,539.77. On Oct. 27, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1854 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

7. 1858 Half Dollar in MS-64

On Feb. 21, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1858 half dollar for $2,880. Over the last six years, PCGS- or NGC-graded MS-64 1858 half dollars have been auctioned or publicly sold over the internet more than a half dozen times by firms that specialize in coins. Not once during the last six years has a non-CAC PCGS- or NGC-graded MS-64 1858 half dollar publicly sold for as much as $1,900. The most recent such sale was by Heritage on June 7, 2020. A PCGS-graded MS-64 1858 half dollar without a CAC sticker then went for $1,560.

8. 1860 Quarter in Proof-66

On Feb. 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, certified Proof-66 1860 quarter with a ‘Cameo’ designation for $8,040. On September 17, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1860 quarter also with a ‘Cameo’ designation, though without a CAC sticker for $5,400. Both coins came from the Simpson Collection.

9. 1934 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-68

On Feb. 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1934 Walking Liberty half dollar for $20,400. A non-CAC, certified MS-68 1934 half has not been sold in a while. In November 2018, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-68 1934 half dollar without a CAC sticker, for $6,000. In February 2018, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-68 1934 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $5,177.25.

10. 1863 Indian Cent in MS-65

On Feb. 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1863 Indian cent for $1,233.75. On Feb. 17, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1863 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $780.

11. 1916-D Mercury Dime in XF-45

On Feb. 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1916-D Mercury dime for $7,931.25. In June 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1916-D Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $5,760. In July 2019, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded XF-45 1916-D Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $6,000.

12. 1875-S Twenty Cent Piece in MS-65

On Feb. 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-65 grade 1875-S Twenty Cent piece for $3,407.50. During August 2020, Stack’s Bowers and Heritage, separately, each auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1875-S Twenty Cent piece without a CAC sticker. The 1875-S sold by Stack’s Bowers brought $2,040 and the coin sold by Heritage realized $1,800.

