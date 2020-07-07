CGC Launches Trading Card Division to Grade Pokémon, Magic Cards

Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®) has launched CGC Trading Cards, a division to authenticate, grade and encapsulate Pokémon TCG and Magic: The Gathering cards.

CGC is an independent member within the Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®), which also includes Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), one of the world’s largest third-party grading services for coins, tokens and medals; Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), one of the world’s largest third-party paper money grading services; Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG), one of the world’s largest third party stamp grading services; and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG), which preserves the authenticity and provenance of major collections.

Trading cards have grown rapidly in popularity since the release of Magic: The Gathering in 1993 and Pokémon TCG in 1996. Tens of billions of cards have been sold to collectors and players around the world.

In recent years, prices have risen substantially for many rare and early cards. This has led to a significant need for expert and impartial services to authenticate, grade, and encapsulate trading cards.

CGC revolutionized comic book collecting in 2000 when it became the first company to provide expert and impartial grades to comic books and encapsulate them in secure, display-worthy holders. In the two decades since, CGC has expanded to provide similar certification services for magazines, concert posters, and related collectibles. With more than six million collectibles certified, CGC is by far the largest third-party grading service in each of its categories.

Now, CGC brings the same expertise, integrity, and passion to the world of trading cards.

CGC has assembled a team of expert trading card graders who, as collectors and players themselves, care deeply about providing comprehensive certification services that benefit the hobby. To ensure impartiality, CGC Trading Cards graders are prohibited from buying and selling collectibles commercially.

CGC Trading Cards grades trading cards on a highly accurate, industry-standard 10-point scale similar to the one used by CGC to grade comic books and other collectibles. Every card submitted is examined by multiple professionals with the aid of advanced authentication and grading equipment, including devices that perform ultra-microscopic inspections and precisely calculate centering.

After a card has been authenticated and graded by CGC Trading Cards, it is encapsulated in the CGC Trading Cards holder, which is made from the same time-tested, durable and optically superior material used for the CGC comic book holder. The CGC card holder is among the best when it comes to protection and display while being portable and easy to store.

Once encapsulated, items certified by CGC Trading Cards are imaged in high-resolution. These images, along with important certification details, are available for free in a searchable database at CGCcards.com/verify.

It is easy to submit collectibles to CGC Trading Cards. Simply become a CGC member at CGCcards.com/join (memberships start at just $25 per year), complete the online form and send your cards to CGC. Submissions will also be accepted at conventions around the country.

Turnaround times for CGC Trading Cards are expected to be faster than industry norms, ranging from 30 working days for the lowest grading tier to just two working days for the highest grading tier.

“We are excited to bring our expertise, impartiality and proven track record to the trading card collecting community,” says Mark Salzberg, CCG Chairman. “CGC Trading Cards will serve the hobby with unmatched accuracy, integrity and protection.”

CCG and its member companies have a long history of providing expert, impartial and value-added services to collectors and dealers. The CCG companies have certified more than 55 million collectibles since 1987 and have offices and Official Submission Centers in 11 countries. CGC Trading Cards benefits from the expertise, experience, and resources of its affiliates within CCG.

CGC Trading Cards currently accepts Pokémon TCG cards and Magic: The Gathering cards. Additional services for card collectors, including the popular CGC Signature Series for witnessed signatures, will be announced soon.

To learn more about CGC Trading Cards, visit CGCcards.com or contact CGC Trading Cards at 877-662-6642 or Service@CGCcards.com.

* * *

About Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®)

CGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for comic books, magazines, concert posters, and related collectibles, with more than six million collectibles certified. Founded in 2000, CGC became the first company to provide expert and impartial grades to comic books and encapsulate them in secure, tamper-evident holders. In the years since, collectors the world over have embraced the expertise, integrity, and passion of CGC’s graders, as well as the enhanced protection and display of the CGC holder. To learn more, visit CGCcomics.com.

